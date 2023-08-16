Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CFO Richard S. Dziadzio Sells 4,000 Shares

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Assurant Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $172.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 824,782 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,550,000 after acquiring an additional 695,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

