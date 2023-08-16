Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,844 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $10,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Trading Down 1.3 %

Haleon stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

