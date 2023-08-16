United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Duane D. Holloway Sells 23,406 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

