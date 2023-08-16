Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO John David Risher Purchases 100,000 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) CEO John David Risher bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,819,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 237,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 100,888 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Lyft by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 59,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Lyft by 22.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in Lyft by 10.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 144,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,206,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 471,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.