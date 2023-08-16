Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,074,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,806,608.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOVO. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

