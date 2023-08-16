The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione Sells 10,000 Shares

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,892.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Diego Anthony Scaglione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of ODP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $486,600.00.

ODP Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.82. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of ODP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ODP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

