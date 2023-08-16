The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione Sells 10,000 Shares

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,524.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Diego Anthony Scaglione also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ODP alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of ODP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $481,500.00.

ODP Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ODP opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.82. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $53.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODP

Institutional Trading of ODP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ODP by 10.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.