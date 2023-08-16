Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.80.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

