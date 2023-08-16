TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,000.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $980.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $920.54.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $860.43 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $940.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $867.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $792.88.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,602 shares of company stock worth $48,686,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

