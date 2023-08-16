Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CERT. William Blair lowered Certara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Certara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of CERT opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 584.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Certara by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

