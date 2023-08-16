Viad (NYSE:VVI) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

VVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Viad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

VVI stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $609.07 million, a PE ratio of 121.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.75. Viad has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viad will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Viad by 733.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

