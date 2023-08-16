Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

CPSI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

CPSI stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.38 million, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

