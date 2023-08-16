L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) PT Raised to $18.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSTR

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L.B. Foster stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $203.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.