L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) PT Raised to $18.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
