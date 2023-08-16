HC Wainwright Cuts Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Price Target to $13.00

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ACXP opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
