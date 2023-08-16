HC Wainwright Cuts Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Price Target to $13.00

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACXP opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.