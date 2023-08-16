The AZEK Company Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AZEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.39.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 243.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73.

In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,976,250 shares of company stock worth $128,139,525 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

