Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.29.

DY opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

