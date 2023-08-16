Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.95.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.35 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.