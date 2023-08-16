Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Couchbase Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BASE opened at $15.21 on Friday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $705.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.36.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
