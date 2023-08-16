Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2023

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Report on BASE

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,798.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $182,884.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $311,015.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,882,798.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,568 shares of company stock worth $766,722. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BASE opened at $15.21 on Friday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $705.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.