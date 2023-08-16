CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
NYSE:CTO opened at $17.05 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.00 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -490.32%.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
