Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 424.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 574,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 75,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

