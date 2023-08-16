Brokerages Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target at $84.60

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADEVF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adevinta ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

ADEVF stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

