Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $4.23 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $261.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 3,234.80%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,505,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 922,603 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 541,171 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,511,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 518,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 914,747 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

