Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,102.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,083.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANFGF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($19.66) to GBX 1,350 ($17.13) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,140 ($14.46) to GBX 1,080 ($13.70) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.11) to GBX 1,180 ($14.97) in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

ANFGF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

