Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.0 %

ACGL stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.