The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,309 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter.

GGZ opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

