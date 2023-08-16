Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of WELL opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 8,108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 867,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,754,000 after buying an additional 856,976 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 885,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Welltower by 69.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

