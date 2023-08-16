Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 323.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 359,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 93,336 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 73,401 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 399,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,959,000.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SHO opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.