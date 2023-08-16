Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Better World Acquisition by 3,042.9% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 952,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 922,443 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Better World Acquisition by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Better World Acquisition by 22.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

