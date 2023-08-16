MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $149.63 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.20, a PEG ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

