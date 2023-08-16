Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 60,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 1,295.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 183,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 170,712 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 811.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 353,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IVCP opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

