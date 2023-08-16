Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $148,000 Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMT opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

