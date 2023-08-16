Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,823 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 732,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 132,592 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 274,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 136,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 149,650 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.