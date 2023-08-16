Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 2,824.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Hertz Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HTZWW opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

