EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Stake Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Free Report) by 2,125.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGOW. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at $155,000.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of EVGOW opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.