Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $104,000 in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN REIT stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.78%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

Further Reading

