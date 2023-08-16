Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $68,000 Position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,878 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 16.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 315,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRLH opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

