4,871 Shares in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,085 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Get SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I alerts:

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHUA opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.