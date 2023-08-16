MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,326,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,608,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 988,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,488,000 after acquiring an additional 82,634 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 74,817 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $42.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

