Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 161,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 147,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 313,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 138,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MIN opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

