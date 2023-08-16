MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 160.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.