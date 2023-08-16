Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Stock Down 7.9 %
NASDAQ HMACR opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.
