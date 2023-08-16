Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Free Report) by 739.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Forbion European Acquisition worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRBN. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forbion European Acquisition alerts:

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBN opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.