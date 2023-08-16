Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VII. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VII opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.