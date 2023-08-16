Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $142,000 in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of OmniLit Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OmniLit Acquisition by 5.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

OmniLit Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

