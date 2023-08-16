Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Learn CW Investment were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCW. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Learn CW Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,244,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Learn CW Investment by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 232,324 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCW stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Learn CW Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

