Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after buying an additional 3,149,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 653,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RC opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

