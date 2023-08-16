Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 14,871 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.85%.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

