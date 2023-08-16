Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 132.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 116,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $10.16.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

