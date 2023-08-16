Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Ocean Biomedical alerts:

Ocean Biomedical Price Performance

NASDAQ OCEAW opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Ocean Biomedical Company Profile

Ocean Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic products in oncology, fibrosis, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company is developing mono-specific and bi-specific humanized monoclonal antibodies (mAb) product candidates targeting Chi3l1 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme; and a small molecule product candidate targeting Chit1 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.