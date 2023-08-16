CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,532,000 after buying an additional 475,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,054,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,546,000 after buying an additional 87,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $60.72.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

